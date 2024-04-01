Sam Hunt Announces Summer 2024 Tour

Country music star Sam Hunt has carved a niche for himself in the industry in recent years with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B stylings. And it looks like the “2016” singer is hitting the road with a North American tour this summer! The Locked Up Tour will span the US and Canada starting in June with support from Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, and George Birge.

The first stop on the Sam Hunt 2024 Tour will be on June 28 in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The tour will come to an end on September 28 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens.

Presale tickets for this exciting tour will launch on April 3 at 10:00 am local until April 4 at 10:00 pm local. Fans can sign up for their presale code here. There will also be a number of presale events starting on different days over at Ticketmaster, particularly for VIP packages and aisle seats.

Public on-sale will kick off on April 5 at 10:00 am local for most of the tour dates, though some will go on sale at later dates. Check your preferred tour date for more information. If your tour date of choice sells out when general on-sale stars, pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available. Stubhub’s backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about scams like you would with similar third-party ticketing platforms.

Get your tickets to see Sam Hunt soon before they’re gone!

June 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 29 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

June 30 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

July 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 20 – Burgettstown, PN – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

August 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

September 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

September 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

September 23 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre

September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center

September 27 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

September 28 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Photo courtesy of UMG Nashville

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.