Sam Hunt Announces Summer 2024 Tour

Country music star Sam Hunt has carved a niche for himself in the industry in recent years with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B stylings. And it looks like the “2016” singer is hitting the road with a North American tour this summer! The Locked Up Tour will span the US and Canada starting in June with support from Russell Dickerson, Dalton Dover, and George Birge.
The first stop on the Sam Hunt 2024 Tour will be on June 28 in Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The tour will come to an end on September 28 in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens.
Presale tickets for this exciting tour will launch on April 3 at 10:00 am local until April 4 at 10:00 pm local. Fans can sign up for their presale code here. There will also be a number of presale events starting on different days over at Ticketmaster, particularly for VIP packages and aisle seats.
Public on-sale will kick off on April 5 at 10:00 am local for most of the tour dates, though some will go on sale at later dates. Check your preferred tour date for more information. If your tour date of choice sells out when general on-sale stars, pop over to Stubhub to see what’s available. Stubhub’s backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about scams like you would with similar third-party ticketing platforms.
Get your tickets to see Sam Hunt soon before they’re gone!
Sam Hunt 2024 Tour Dates
June 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 29 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
June 30 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
July 19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 20 – Burgettstown, PN – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
July 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
August 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
September 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
September 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
September 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
September 23 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre
September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center
September 27 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
September 28 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Photo courtesy of UMG Nashville
