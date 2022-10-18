Sam Smith Announces New LP ‘Gloria’ for Early 2023

Golden-voiced singer Sam Smith has announced a forthcoming new LP, Gloria, which is set to drop early in the new year on January 27, 2023, via Capitol Records.

Smith’s lead single, “Unholy,” featuring artist Kim Petras, landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200. Since its release just a few weeks ago, it has garnered some 20 million views.

The video for “Unholy,” directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE, features cameos by Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race and porn star Paddy O’Brian

“It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation,” the multi-platinum-selling Grammy and Oscar Award-winning artist said of the new work in a statement. “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

According to the press statement, “Gloria is not only a creative revelation but something of a personal revolution” for Smith. “Lyrically, the subjects dive deep and wide, into contemporary narratives around sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.”

The album, available for pre-order HERE, was recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London with longtime collaborators Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and ILYA.

Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Gloria will instantly receive “Unholy” and the song “Love Me More.”

Check out the single with Petras below.

Photo credit: Michael Bailey Gates / Capitol Records