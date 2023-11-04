Listen: Sam Williams Faces a Season of Sadness In New Song “I Hate the Holidays”

The holiday season can be a time of togetherness, but it can also spark feelings of sadness and isolation. Singer/songwriter Sam Williams offers solidarity to anyone trying to navigate complex emotions as the year comes to a close.

Videos by American Songwriter

Released on Friday (November 3), “I Hate the Holidays” offers an alternative perspective on the festive season. Williams’ achingly honest delivery elevates the song’s message of dread for a time that once brought so much joy.

I hate the holidays and all the ways they make me feel alone

Somewhere along the way, the magic faded and turned to stone

“The holiday season has always been a little tough for me, but more so after losing a lot of my family,” Williams shared in a statement. “It can’t be a time of celebration for everyone… really cold weather and seeing perfect holiday cards kind of bother me, so I made this record.”

Spencer Miller

Although the heartache-driven song is a stark contrast from most holiday-themed tunes, it offers a cathartic listen for anyone struggling during this time of celebration.

“I believe just knowing other folks feel things you do too can help a little bit,” he adds. “Nonetheless, I hope everyone has a beautiful season in spite of pain and holds their loved ones close.”

“I Hate the Holidays” is Williams’ first release since sharing a cover of his late grandfather Hank Williams‘ trademark hit, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” The stirring cover was recorded to help mark what would have been Hank’s 100th birthday

[RELATED: Sam Williams Covers Grandfather Hank Williams’ 1949 Hit “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”]

Sam Williams’ most recent full-length record, Glasshouse Children, arrived in 2021. Following a brief break for the holiday season, Williams is expected to share more new music early next year.

Photo by Katie Kauss, Courtesy of Mercury Nashville