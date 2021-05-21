Sam Williams Releases New Song “10-4” Ahead of Upcoming Debut Album ‘Glasshouse Children’

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sam Williams is proving once again that he’s more than just his family name with the release of “10-4,” the latest offering from his forthcoming debut album, Glasshouse Children. Co-written by Sam and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack) and produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett), “10-4” reflects on the purest idea of love.

We’re going down to the river / We’re gonna find us a waterfall / We’re jumping in / The saint and sinner / I asked her if she’d love me and she said 10-4, Williams sings in the single.

“’10-4’ is a metaphor for an idyllic love,” Williams revealed. “It’s a hopeful message of someone looking past anything else and just seeing you for you and accepting you as enough. It’s a hopeful idea of love.”

“10-4” marks the fourth song released off of Williams’ upcoming studio debut Glasshouse Children, slated to release later this year. The current single was preceded by “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood,” “SHUTEYE” and “The World: Alone,” a song he released in honor of his late sister Katie Williams’ 28th birthday.

Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Williams made his television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April of this year, performing “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood.” Shot in one take at his grandfather Hank Williams Sr.’s house in Franklin, Tennessee, the camera weaves in between different rooms of the abandoned home as Sam delivers an intimate performance.

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam is the latest in a long line of American originals, but it took him a while to lean into his destiny. “I think it was something that was always kind of buried underneath and destined to come out,” Williams previously told American Songwriter. “But the legacy of my grandfather, with how much he did in such a short amount of time and then passing away so young, I think that it was really scary for me, as a kid, to know how many people knew my family’s music. As time went on, I just kind of grew into knowing that I have my own things to say and I want to carry it on in a graceful way.”

Listen to Sam Williams’ latest single, “10-4,” and watch the lyric video below.

