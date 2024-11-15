Sammy Hagar Teases New Music and New Shows with Michael Anthony and His Best of All Worlds Tour Band

Sammy Hagar recently wrapped up his 2024 Best of All Worlds Tour, which celebrated the Van Halen catalog. Now, apparently, the Red Rocker has reassembled the members of his touring band in the studio to create some new music.

In a message posted November 13 on his social media pages, Hagar teased the new recording project, and also hinted at more dates for The Best of All Worlds Tour.

The new message features two video clips of Hagar with his longtime musical compadre, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, in a recording studio. In the first clip, Hagar and Anthony are seen positioned in front of a mixing board. Sammy is singing along to a track that’s being played, while Michael is laying down a bass riff. Hagar then looks at the camera and comments, “We’re up to something.”

The second clip shows Hagar standing next to Anthony in front of a microphone as they record a vocal track. Sammy says into the camera, “Yeah, me and Mikey.” The two then sing a little lyrical snippet, “Ain’t the same.”

Accompanying the post is a note that reads, “Big announcement coming up next week. The best of all worlds band … We are up to something #newmusic #moreshows @mad_anthony_bassman @joesatriani @kennyaronoff.”

As you can see, the post includes hashtags for guitarist Joe Satriani, who played guitar throughout the entire 2024 Best of All Worlds Tour, and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Aronoff took over for Jason Bonham for the last several dates of the trek when Bonham had to return home to the U.K. because of a family health emergency.

More About The Best of All Worlds Tour

The Best of All Worlds Tour began with a North American leg that kicked off on June 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The 28-date outing ran through an August 31 show in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Aronoff appeared at the last four dates of the trek.

The tour, with Aronoff still playing drums, also visited Japan for three concerts in late September.

As previously reported, the trek featured a set that leaned heavily on Van Halen songs, many of which Hagar hadn’t played live in years.

After the North American leg, Hagar posted a video message in which he revealed that he wanted to continue the tour in 2025.

Hagar’s Confirmed 2025 Performances

No new Best of All Worlds Tour dates have been announced yet. Sammy does have a couple of shows scheduled for 2025, though. The first will take place on February 21 at Lucas Oil Live venue in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The second will be an April 27 performance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California.

