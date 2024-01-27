‘Saturday Night Live’ January 27, 2024: Host & Musical Guest Details for Tonight

With the weekend finally here, that means one thing – Saturday Night Live. While the hit show went on a hiatus over the holidays and new year, SNL returned on January 20 with star Jacob Elordi hosting. Given it was the first episode of 2024, the entire crew of SNL put on a spectacular performance that seemed to revolve around the new 2024 film Mean Girls. Although entertaining, it is a new week, and with that comes a new host and musical guest. Here are all the details about tonight’s show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting with hosting duties, that honor goes to actress Dakota Johnson. Tonight marks the second time the actress hosted SNL. The last time she found herself standing on set in the famous Studio 8H was back in 2015. Cutting a promo for tonight’s episode, Johnson decided to give fans a glimpse into how SNL works. She walked fans through several rooms including where the cue cards are written and how Chinchilla’s hair makes the best wigs. But according to Johnson, “It stinks.” She even graced fans with little facts like how much Lorne Michaels bought the studio back in 1812. Already setting the tone in her promo, Johnson seemed prepared for her hosting role.

Bringing Sexy Back To ‘Saturday Night Live’

Moving past hosting to the musical guest, Justin Timberlake is set to return to SNL. The last few days have been somewhat of a whirlwind for the singer. He released his single, “Selfish”, announced his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, and even revealed he was returning to the stage for another tour. With fans barely able to contain themselves, the singer will take over the musical guest duties for the night.

[RELATED: As Justin Timberlake Gets Set to Host ‘SNL’ Let’s Look Back on His Most Iconic Visits]

For fans of SNL, they might recall how natural Timberlake was when it came to hosting SNL, but for tonight – he remains the musical guest. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Prince of Pop detailed why he decided not to host. He said, “I flirted with the idea of, should I host or ask to host? And then I just thought, ‘No, this album is really special to me in a different, different way.’…but I also cannot imagine that I won’t get pulled into a sketch or two. It’s only natural. And I’m here for it. That’s always fun. SNL, for me, in any capacity. I’ve hosted five, but I don’t even know how many times I’ve been on the show.”

Be sure to tune in to Saturday Night Live airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)