New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks From AJR, The Black Keys, Taj Mahal, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like AJR, The Black Keys, Travis Scott, Taj Mahal, Chicano Batman, Grandaddy, and more.

“Prove It To You,” Brittany Howard

Big-voiced Brittany Howard shared her latest single this week, “Prove It To You,” which comes ahead of the artist’s forthcoming new record, What Now, due out February 9. Check out the latest work from Howard’s sophomore studio album here below.

“JPEG Raw,” Gary Clark Jr.

This week, Grammy Award-winning blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. shared a whopping four new songs for fans: “Maktub,” “JPEG RAW,” “This Is Who We Are” and “Hyperwave.” The new works come from the musician’s forthcoming new LP, JPEG RAW, which is set to drop on March 22. Check out the head-bobbing “JPEG Raw” here below.

“Fly,” Chicano Batman

The Los Angeles psych-soul band Chicano Batman announced their forthcoming new album this week, Notebook Fantasy, which is set to drop on March 29. With it, the band shared their latest single and accompanying music video for the track, “Fly.” Check out the sticky track here below.

“Dangerous Games,” Blu Detiger

The Los Angeles-based bass sensation Blu Detiger shared her latest single this week. That new song, “Dangerous Games,” will be part of her forthcoming major-label studio LP debut, All I Ever Want Is Everything, which is slated to drop March 29. Check out the new offering from the memorable and burgeoning artist here below.

“Think U The S–t (Fart),” Ice Spice

Bronx rapper Ice Spice, one of the buzziest artists of the moment, dropped a funky (smelling) new song this week, the humorously titled “Think U The S–t (Fart).” Check out the latest offering from the lyricist here below.

“Friend of a Friend,” The Smile

Fronted by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, the group released its latest music video this week for the single, “Friend of a Friend.” Yorke’s latest side project also has a new album out this week, Wall Of Eyes. Check out the new video here below.

“The Moon Is in the Wrong Place,” Shannon and the Clams

Beloved indie rockers Shannon and the Clams shared the news they have a new album out later this year. The emotional LP, The Moon Is in the Wrong Place, is set to release in May. With that, the band also dropped the video for the record’s title track. Check out the new insightful offering form the psychedelic rockers here below.

“Beautiful People,” The Black Keys

Blues-rockers The Black Keys shared their latest music video this week for the single, “Beautiful People.” The lively new song is also part of the band’s new album, Ohio Players, which is due out on April 5. Check out the catchy new rock track and accompanying music video here below.

“Snake Plant,” Hurray for the Riff Raff

This week, Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra) shared two new singles for fans: “Colossus of Roads” and “Snake Plant.” Both songs are are part of the project’s forthcoming new album, The Past Is Still Alive, which is due out February 23. Check out “Snake Plant” here below.

“Touchy Feely Fool,” AJR

This week, multi-Platinum family band AJR released their latest music video for the song, “Touchy Feely Fool.” It’s from their latest studio album, The Maybe Man, which is already out. Check out the lush offering from the group here below.

“I KNOW ?” Travis Scott

This week, rapper Travis Scott shared his latest music video for the single, “I KNOW ?,” which stars fashion model Emily Ratajkowski. Check out the stunning new work and the song, which was released earlier on Scott’s album UTOPIA, here below.

“Queen Bee,” Taj Mahal

This week, blues icon Taj Mahal shared the news he’ll be releasing a new live album later this year. That record, Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, is set to be released on March 8. With the news, Mahal shared a live rendition of his song “Queen Bee,” which you can check out here below.

“I-90 Bridge,” Chastity Belt

Seattle-based indie rockers Chastity Belt shared their latest single this week, “I-90 Bridge.” It’s part of their (humorously titled) new album Live Laugh Love that’s set to release March 29. Check out the thoughtful single here below.

“Long as I’m Not the One,” Grandaddy

Indie artist Grandaddy shared his latest single this week, “Long as I’m Not the One,” which is the final single to drop ahead of the artist’s forthcoming new record, Blu Wav, due out February 16. Check out the cerebral offering here below.

“One Night/All Night (Starring Tame Impala),” Justice with Tame Impala

French electronic duo Justice announced this week that their new album, Hyperdrama, is set for release on April 26. With that news, the group shared two new singles this week, “One Night/All Night (Starring Tame Impala)” and “Generator.” Check out “One Night/All Night” here below.

“How Sweet Is Your Love,” Sinkane

This week, singer/songwriter Sinkane announced his forthcoming new album, We Belong, which is set to drop on February 1 in celebration of Black History Month. With that, the Sudanese-American artist shared his latest single, “How Sweet Is Your Love,” a disco-inspired track that you can check out here below.

“Lovesick,” Jenna Raine

Pop star Jenna Raine released her new single this week, “Lovesick.” The song comes on the heels of Raine’s releases Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 and Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 2. And she promises that there will be more new music coming soon. Check out her newest song here below.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images