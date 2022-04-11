Scarlet is a Vocal Gymnast on ‘American Idol’ Performance of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”

Massachusetts resident and returning American Idol contestant Scarlet made the judges get up on their feet with her performance of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating.”

Embracing the full ’90s aesthetic complete with a bucket hat and rhinestones lining her eyes, Scarlet danced along to the disco-reminiscent pop hit. Scarlet performed vocal gymnastics throughout the chorus, similar to the likes of R&B singer Tori Kelly. The finesse of Scarlet’s soprano vocal runs had the judges on their feet. Katy Perry stood up almost instantly with the rest of the judges jumping up to dance along.

“In our business, it’s ‘Can you handle the pressure?’ Well, you didn’t shrink, my dear,” Lionel Richie said.

Katy Perry agreed, saying the music choice this time around better suited the singer compared to her previous performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette.

“You really picked a great song. Everyone wants to party when they hear this song. You’ve got a real artist perspective and vision. You’ve got a lot of good things going for you, girl,” Perry said.

Judge Luke Bryan offered a different perspective. While he enjoyed the performance, he said that her vocal control is something she can be working on for the next performance.

“You started a little weird with that first note you hit singing, but then you got a fan out of me throughout the whole process,” Luke Bryan said.

Scarlet’s vocal gymnastics are no surprise from her last performance of Alanis Morrisette’s “You Oughta Know.” Crawling around the stage and thrashing with all the ’90s angst that the song embodies, Scarlet displayed the top-most register of her voice.

After auditioning for Idol last year, Scarlet is back and ready to get serious.

“I was here last year,” she said. “I didn’t come back last year for a very legitimate reason.”

The singer said she wasn’t being a “good student” and needed to devote more focus to her studies. She graduated with second honors, she told the judges and is now ready to pursue her music career.

Watch Scarlet’s performance of “Levitating” below:

Photo Credit: ABC/Karen Neal