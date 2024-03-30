The Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Will Feature a New Guitarist

Metalcore outfit The Dillinger Escape Plan is kicking off a series of reunion shows this year, and they just announced that guitarist James Love will be joining them on tour. But, fans shouldn’t worry about anyone being replaced. Lead guitarist Ben Weinman hasn’t left the band. Rather, James Love will be joining the band as their touring rhythm guitarist.

In addition to Weinman and Love, the full band lineup for the tour will feature original singer Dimitri Minakakis, drummer Billy Rymer, and bassist Liam Wilson.

“[…] Maybe now is a good time to announce that the one and only James Love, who shared the stage with us for many years after Brian left the field, will be joining us once again,” said Weinman in the Instagram announcement. “We actually knew this all along but wanted to keep some mystery in our relationship with you all. You know, keep things hot!”

Love Has History With The Dillinger Escape Plan

Love has previously toured with The Dillinger Escape Plan. He joined the band in 2005 after Brian Benoit left the group and performed with them from 2005 to 2006. He is also featured in the Plagiarism EP from 2006.

Between 2012 and 2015, Love also played with the band to take over for Jeff Tuttle. Interestingly enough, Tuttle had replaced Love in the earlier years of the band’s career. We’re glad to see Love back!

The Dillinger Escape Plan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album Calculating Infinity with a number of tour dates this summer. The short tour will hit cities in California, New York, and Illinois, as well as Lokeren, Belgium.

Photo by Michael Loccisano

