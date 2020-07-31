Semisonic Releases New Song “All It Would Take” From ‘You’re Not Alone’

Today, the Twin Cities-based trio Semisonic released a new song “All It Would Take” from their forthcoming EP You’re Not Alone out September 18th via Pleasuresonic Recordings/Megaforce Records. The song follows “You’re Not Alone,” the title track to the forthcoming EP and the band’s first single in nearly 20 years, which just debuted at #40 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs airplay list.

Listen to “All It Would Take” via YouTube here.

“I feel that in each of our lives, there is the possibility of meeting that one person who will change the way we see everything, a person who will give us a sense of new meaning, a mission, a passion,” explains Wilson. “‘All it Would Take’ is my song for that moment, that person, that one voice that can change the world within you. Then you can turn outward and begin to change the world around you, too.”

Earlier this month, Semisonic released the official video for their latest single “You’re Not Alone,” which was directed by Minneapolis filmmaker Phil Harder, whose resume includes videos for Prince, Foo Fighters, Liz Phair and Nada Surf.

The song was embraced by Rolling Stone, SPIN, Stereogum and Consequence of Sound, who said, “Like their greatest hits of yesteryear, the track is dosed in slick distortion, the kind that gels beautifully underneath the vocals of singer-songwriter Dan Wilson.”

Recorded on and off over the last few years at Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson’s Los Angeles studio with his bandmates John Munson and Jacob Slichter, the EP is pure Semisonic in all its ragged, rousing glory, fueled by lean arrangements and muscular performances of poignant, bittersweet, alt-rock gems.

“I think these songs have a really important and relevant story to tell,” says Munson. “They embody this spirit of optimism about the possibility we can offer each other in times of hardship and struggle. I’ve always believed that a Semisonic song is one that gives you hope, one that sends you out into the night happy, one that leaves you feeling more connected to whatever it is that makes you human, and that’s something we need now more than ever.”

Semisonic officially reunited in the summer of 2017 to celebrate the anniversaries of their albums Great Divide and Feeling Strangely Fine, which was reissued in 2018 for its 20th anniversary. Earlier this year, Dan Wilson was featured on the hit podcast Song Exploder, where he broke down their Grammy-nominated (Best Rock Song, 1999) #1 hit single “Closing Time.”

You’re Not Alone Tracklist: 1) You’re Not Alone/ 2) All It Would Take/ 3) Basement Tapes/ 4) Don’t Make Up Your Mind/ 5) Lightning

Photo Credit: Steven Cohen