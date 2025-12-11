Yungblud Says He “Can’t Remember” His “Changes” Performance at Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert

When Ozzy Osbourne expressed his wish to perform one last concert with Black Sabbath, groups like Pantera, Tool, Alice in Chains, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, and numerous others jumped at the chance to take part in the historic moment. Sadly, just a few weeks after his performance, Ozzy passed away. While tributes poured in, Yungblud recalled his cover of “Changes” at the concert. Although he gained a Grammy nomination for his performance, the singer admitted he could barely remember it.

Revealing the Grammy nomination, Yungblud found himself in the category for Best Rock Performance. He was also the only person in the category to get nominated for a live performance. While thrilled over the nomination, he told the Hollywood Reporter, “It was the first time I’ve ever sung a piece of music to one person. I went into this weird, transformative state. I can’t remember it.”

With 50,000 fans in the audience and millions watching around the world, Yungblud had to go back and watch his cover to remember the moment. “That was probably the moment— I think it was bubbling — but I think the world started paying attention after that. I watched that back, and I don’t know what the f**k came over me there.”

Yungblud Gains Grammy Nomination For Love Letter To Ozzy

As for the Grammy nomination, it mattered more to Yungblud that it came from a love letter to Ozzy. “It’s so amazing that it got nominated for rock performance as actually the only live performance in the category. I think it’s cool that something has got critically acclaimed for me just telling the guy who got me into music and started everything for me that I love him.”

Yungblud needed some time to process the performance. But with each passing day, the cover climbed over 11 million views on YouTube. On Spotify, he hit 12 million streams. A truly legendary moment in his career, the singer insisted he could never recreate it. “It was a moment in time that happened, and it could never have been the same again. It was just a moment in time that was and never will be again. I think that’s beautiful about it.”

For Yungblud, forgetting the moment didn’t diminish its legacy – it only underscored how powerful and once-in-a-lifetime it truly was.

(Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)