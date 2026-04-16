Fans Are Saying Kris Kristofferson’s 1970s Classic Has Never Sounded Better After Hearing This Grammy Winner’s Rendition at Red Rocks

Sierra Ferrell is reliving an epic moment. Recently, the singer delighted fans by sharing a new video, which was taken when she headlined Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year.

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Decked out in an all-silver ensemble made up of gloves, a bustier, chaps, and a cowboy hat, Ferrell wowed the crowd with her take on “Me & Bobby McGee.”

The classic track was penned by Kris Kristofferson, but was made famous by Janis Joplin’s 1971 rendition. Over the years, artists including Roger Miller, Charley Pride, and Jerry Lee Lewis also released versions of the song.

Unsurprisingly, Ferrell’s rendition was unlike any that came before it, as she made the track uniquely her own.

In the comments of her post, Ferrell, a four-time Grammy Award winner, revealed a fun behind-the-scenes detail about the performance.

“There was a battle going on here no one knew about,” she recalled. “…. Was the hat gonna fall off?”

As you can expect, fans absolutely loved Ferrell’s rendition, with some going as far as to state it’s the best version of the song they’ve ever heard. “Saw this live. I will never forget it. This song has NEVER sounded better. (I said what I said),” one fan noted.

Sierra Ferrell’s Year Ahead

The Red Rocks video came out amid a busy time for the singer. Ferrell is gearing up for the release of a live record. Recorded at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville, the September 2025 concert was unforgettable to say the least.

On Instagram, Ferrell revealed that she made the recording “straight from stage to record, no edits, no redos.” The 10-track project, which was recorded direct-to-acetate, will be released on vinyl on June 5.

As the live project makes its debut, Ferrell, who’s latest LP, Trail of Flowers, came out in 2024, will begin her latest tour.

Dubbed The Heavy Petal Tour, the trek will kick off May 30 in Portland, Oregon. She’ll travel across the U.S. and Europe during the run, which will wrap Sept. 8 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In her Instagram post announcing the tour, Ferrell revealed that, “through partnership with PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold goes to charity.”

“In North America, the Heavy Petal Tour will support the National Immigration Law Center (@nilc) and their work advancing and defending the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their loved ones,” she wrote.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Getty Images