Simon Cowell Can’t Stop Clapping Along to Liv Warfield’s Electric ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Viewers first encountered Simon Cowell as the acerbic, brutally honest judge on American Idol. These days, he’s still bluntly assessing performances, but on a different network. Additionally, it’s not only singers who get to experience the British record executive’s blistering critiques. Since 2015, Cowell has judged dancers, magicians, instrumentalists and more on America’s Got Talent. As much as the TV personality’s words can sting, he’s not above doling out praise when warranted. A preview from the upcoming season shows Cowell doing exactly that.

Videos by American Songwriter

See Simon Cowell Clapping Enthusiastically For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant

America’s Got Talent kicked off its 19th season last week. The second episode airs tonight (Tuesday, June 4) at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Tonight, fans will see R&B singer-songwriter Liv Warfield audition for her chance at the $1 million prize.

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight, June 4, 2024? How To Watch]

A sneak peek published by GoldDerby shows the Peoria, Illinois singer flexing her vocal muscles, backed by her lively R&B/jazz band, on the AGT stage. The dynamic performance quickly reels in Cowell, who begins clapping along. At one point, the 64-year-old London native even turns to the live audience and encourages them to join in his applause.

Warfield has clearly won over Cowell, which is a feat in of itself. However, viewers will have to tune in tonight to see if fellow judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel feel the same way.

See The ‘AGT’ Audition That Landed a Golden Buzzer

Warfield already has some stiff competition this season, including Indiana middle school janitor Richard Goodall. He boarded his first-ever flight to Pasadena, California, to perform Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’ for the judges.

“My first job in L.A. was sweeping floors, and I used to sing to myself,” host Terry Crews told Goodall.

Belting Journey’s 1981 hit, Goodall instantly had the entire crowd on their feet. The performance earned him a standing ovation—and a “Richard, you are my hero,” from Cowell.

“Because that was special,” the judge continued. “Genuinely special. I think America is gonna love you.”

Klum also loved Goodall—enough to gift him one of her two Golden Buzzers. “I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there. And now, this is what I’m going to do for you because I love you.”

Featured image via YouTube