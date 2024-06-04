Miley Cyrus Reveals the Sweet Fax She Received from Dolly Parton: “It Gets Me Choked Up”

Dolly Parton famously isn’t a huge fan of modern technology. A great example of this is the fact that she doesn’t text. Instead, Parton chooses to communicate via fax. As one would imagine, that makes getting in touch with the “Coat of Many Colors” singer challenging. However, sometimes it is worth it to go the extra mile to receive messages from her. Recently, Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, revealed the contents of a touching fax she received.

Cryus opened up about her relationship with Parton among other things in a recent cover story for W Magazine. During the conversation, she revealed how difficult it is to get in touch with her godmother, and why going out of her way to receive faxes from her is worth the effort.

Miley Cyrus Talks Getting Faxes from Dolly Parton

During the conversation, the publication brought up Parton’s praise of Cyrus. “Your godmother, Dolly Parton had this to say about you: ‘She never stops and is always in the loop with all the things pertaining to the business, records, and people I should know and work with,’” they said.

“Dolly’s been like a mother to me,” Miley Cyrus said. “Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago,” she added. “No one else faxes. I literally have to access my lawyer’s office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax,” she explained.

“Dolly wrote me to say, ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.’ It gets me choked up. I just love her so much,” Cyrus said. “Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It’s so major,” she added.

Cyrus isn’t the only one who has to contact Parton via fax machine. Country legend Reba McEntire once said that she only has a fax number for Parton. She added that Kenny Rogers—a longtime friend and collaborator of Parton’s—didn’t have her phone number.

