Mitski Announces Special Music and Film Double Features Ahead of New Album

“Me and My Husband” singer Mitski has announced that special “music and film double features” will be held in honor of her upcoming album. The event will allow fans to collectively listen to the musician’s seventh studio album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, before screening a film handpicked by Mitski herself. The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We will be released on September 15.

Videos by American Songwriter

The films that Mitski plans to screen include Gus Van Sant’s Drugstore Cowboy, Donna Deitch’s Desert Hearts, Federico Fellini’s La Strada, and Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven. The event will take place in movie theaters around the world on September 7 and September 14 only.

[RELATED: Mitski Announces Seventh Studio Album, First Single Coming This Week]

Major cities holding the special screenings include New York City, London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville. “Please note — this is not a performance, and Mitski will not be in attendance,” a press release for the event states, according to Stereogum.

Mitski revealed her seventh studio album in a 15-second, voice-over-only video last month. “Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out,” Mitski said. “It’s called The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.”

Mitski released her new album’s debut single, “Bug Like an Angel,” on July 26. The song’s release was accompanied by a music video, which currently holds 1.6 million views on YouTube. The video is directed by Noel Paul. Mitski then released two more singles, “Star” and “Heaven,” just last week.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Mitski released a statement regarding what audiences should expect from her forthcoming album. “This is my most American album,” Mitski said. “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

Check out the scheduled dates for Mitski’s “music and film double features” below:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:

Chicago, Davis Theater [Drugstore Cowboy]

Dallas, Texas Theatre [La Strada]

Los Angeles, Brain Dead Studios Fairfax [Days of Heaven]

Nashville, Belcourt Theatre [Drugstore Cowboy]

New York, Village East by Angelika [Desert Hearts]

London, Everyman Screen on the Green [Desert Hearts]

Sydney, Ritz Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

Melbourne, Lido Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

Tokyo, Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage