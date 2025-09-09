Six Missed Calls From Keith Urban Led to an Unforgettable Opportunity for This Rising Country Singer

Holding four Grammy Awards and over a dozen Academy of Country Music Awards, Keith Urban understands what it takes to become a top star in country music. And even with him expanding his stardom each year, he still found time to give back to those looking to break into the industry. He recently teamed up with Blake Shelton and Gretchen Wilson for the new singing competition The Road. Always willing to help, Chase Matthew recalled how Urban called his booking agent several times to get him to come on the road with him during his tour.

When releasing his newest album, High, in 2024, Urban hit the road with the High and Alive World Tour. And wanting to bring a few singers along for the ride, he turned to Matthew. The only problem, it was a little difficult to get in touch with the singer. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Matthew recalled speaking with his booking agent about the moment.

Apparently, at the time, Matthew was on tour with Luke Bryan. “He came over to me on the Luke Bryan tour, he’s like, ‘Man. ‘He’s smoking a cigarette, he’s like, ‘Man, I gotta tell you something.’” Matthew continued, “He goes, ‘Man, you’ve got a big fan,’ and I’m like ‘Okay, do you need a big fan? Like, what do you mean?’”

Keith Urban Called Chase Matthew Six Times

Not expecting the booking agent to name one of the biggest stars in country music, the promoter told him. “‘Keith Urban has called me six times this week and will not stop bugging me about getting you on tour with him.’” Matthew insisted, “I’m like, ‘Keith Urban knows who I am? That’s the wildest thing ever.’”

Already agreeing to the invitation even before speaking with Urban, Matthew got the chance to travel to Australia with the star. For those who might not know, Urban spent the majority of his young life in Australia before heading over to Nashville to start his career in country music. But even with thousands of miles separating Urban from his home, Matthew promised they continued to treat him like royalty.

And thanks to Urban’s persistence, Matthew walked away with more than just shows – he gained a mentor and a memory he’ll never forget.

