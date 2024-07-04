Slash Reveals “The Part That Really Drives Me” Not to Retire

Turning his love for music into a career, Slash watched as his skills behind a guitar gained him international fame as he performed in the iconic group Guns N’ Roses. Considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Total Guitar placed his part in “Sweet Child o’ Mine” at the top of their 100 Greatest Riffs. Slash also received a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thanks to his time with Guns N’ Roses. While exploring a solo career and watching his career flourish, the musician recently discussed what motivates him to continue in the music industry.

Discussing his career with PEOPLE, Slash revealed the main motivator in his career. “As much as I love to write and come up with new ideas and go into the studio and record something and the satisfaction of doing something that you’re pleased with and all that, it’s all been a means as an end.” He continued, “I love playing. I love every aspect of what that’s all about. The part that really drives me is that I love to be able to go out and play in front of an audience.”

With no signs of slowing down, Slashed noted “And so that is what excites me, and it keeps me doing it.”

Slash Explains The Meaning Behind S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival

As for his new album, Orgy of the Damned, Slash expressed his joy about how fans loved the finished product. “The fact that it’s been so well received at this point is like a trip to me for sure.” Looking forward to getting on the stage once again for his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, which kicks off on July 5, the musician appeared thrilled. “It’s a new environment for me. I’m looking forward to it just being a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to really being able to open up and play my ass off for two hours every day for a couple months, and then also jamming with some of the people that we’re going to be touring with. And then just the whole new experience.”

Besides fans looking forward to the festival, Slash explained what the name stood for. “Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance.” Revealing the goal for S.E.R.P.E.N.T., Slash insisted, “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world.”

