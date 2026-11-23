Throughout her career, Brenda Lee released dozens of albums and scored hits like “I’m Sorry” and “I Want to Be Wanted.” With her legacy spanning more than six decades, she eventually found herself standing in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But among all the hit songs and accolades, nothing compared to her iconic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Beyond becoming a holiday classic, the song also earned a spot in the Grammy Hall of Fame. And while originally released in 1958, Lee recently received a major honor that was awarded to her by none other than Taylor Swift.

On November 16, Swift traveled to Nashville to celebrate a career milestone with Lee. According to the latest numbers, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” was now Diamond certified by the RIAA after surpassing 10 million units in the US. Proving her dominance in country music, Lee’s holiday hit was the second Christmas song to earn the honor. The first was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

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Got the biggest surprise ever to kick off this Rockin' season! @TaylorSwift surprised me in Nashville with a @RIAA Diamond plaque commemorating 10 million copies of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree". Only the second Christmas song in history to reach this milestone! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Nl1K65EbSe — Brenda Lee (@BrendaLeeMusic_) November 23, 2026

Thrilled over the legacy that “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” built over the decades, Lee insisted, “It means the world to me that ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ is Diamond. Johnny Marks, Owen Bradley and all the amazing musicians would be so proud. I am so thankful to the fans around the world who continue to love this song.” And having Swift at her side, she added it was “the cherry on top.”

[RELATED: Remember When Brenda Lee Released Her First Country Album in 1973?]

Brenda Lee Recorded The Christmas Classic At Just 13

More than just a fan of Lee, Swift had a connection with the singer. When Swift was still a teenager, she explored the life and career of Lee by writing an essay titled “Rare Peer.” Swift’s essay eventually found its way into the book Woman Walk the Line.

Swift wasn’t the only one celebrating the milestone as fans filled the comments with love and praise. “Brenda, you’re absolutely among the greatest of the all-time greats !!!” Another person added, “What a fantastic way to start the holiday season. Congratulations!!”

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With the Christmas season just a few days away, it seemed that Swift, Lee, and fans were getting a start early. But when looking back at Lee’s career, she was only 13 when she stepped into the studio to record the song by Johnny Marks. Often considered a child prodigy in music, she proved her talents when recording the song in just three takes.

Nearly seven decades after Lee first recorded “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the song continued to bring joy to millions. And with a Diamond certification and a surprise visit from Swift, the singer had another reason to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)