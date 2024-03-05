See Me, Drink Me: The Who’s Roger Daltrey Celebrating His 80th Birthday with His Own Beer

Let’s raise a glass to The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who celebrates his 80th birthday today, March 1. The legendary singer apparently is toasting himself on his milestone birthday, with his very own beer.

A post on The Who’s social media pages reveals that Daltrey had Lakedown Brewing Co., the family brewery and taproom his son Jamie opened at the farm and fishery Roger owns in rural England, brew him his own special beer for his big day. The post includes a photo of Daltrey holding a can of the beer, which is called Roger’s Pale Ale.

The can features an archival image of Daltrey with The Who’s red, white, and blue bullseye logo superimposed over it. The brew isn’t very strong, just 3.8% alcohol content. Unfortunately for any suds-loving Who fans, as the message reveals, “Roger’s beer is brewed especially for him on his birthday and is not for sale.”

Some fans took the opportunity to send birthday wishes to Daltrey in the comments section of the message, while others shared their thoughts about the commemorative beer.

“Wishing you a rockin’ 80th birthday filled with music, joy, and the loudest cheers! Enjoy your day, Roger…,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “A very Happy Birthday to Roger from Oz!! Long Live Rog!!!” This fan was referencing The Who’s infamous 1967 appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour when co-host Tommy Smothers asked Daltrey where he was from and he jokingly replied, “Oz.”

A third fan encouraged people to petition to make Roger’s beer “for sale WORLDWIDE.”

About the Daltrey Family Brewery

Jamie Daltrey opened Lakedown Brewing Co. in 2020, not long after he took over management of the Lakedown Trout Fishery, which his famous dad built in the 1970s.

In a 2022 interview with U.K. newspaper The Argus, Jamie explained that Lakedown Brewing Co. “is a family-run, independent microbrewery and taproom in rural East Sussex, creating modern and traditional beers in can, bottle, keg and cask.” He added, “We are on a mission to make local, artisan beer more accessible.”

Lakedown Beers with Who-Related Names

A look at the different Lakedown Brewing Co. beers shows that at least two of them have names that tie in to the History of The Who.

The first is Zoot Suit, a New England style pale ale. “Zoot Suit” is the name of the first single released by The Who, at a time when the group had changed its name to The High Numbers.

The second is Goldhawk, a London stout. When The Who was first formed, they were known as The Detours, and many of their early gigs were played at a venue called the Goldhawk Social Club on Goldhawk Road in London’s Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood.

