Snoop Dogg’s Outdoor Concert Results in 16 Hospitalized

During a Snoop Dogg concert on August 19, 16 attendees were hospitalized due to “heat-related” illnesses. The concert in question took place just outside of Houston, Texas, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The weather reportedly hit the triple digits during the outdoor show.

According to USA TODAY, 35 concertgoers were examined at the concert venue after being affected by the extreme heat. More than a dozen of those affected were then taken to the hospital. “Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition,” Montgomery County Hospital revealed.

The Atascocita Fire Department turned to Twitter to discuss the situation at the Snoop Dogg concert. “Atascocita First Responders and the@SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert,” the Fire Department wrote. “We got your back Snoop!”

Jerry Dilliard, a public information officer for the Atascocita Fire Department disclosed information to USA TODAY earlier this week, discussing why it’s protocol to send the fire department during a situation like this. “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” Dillard told the publication. “Much credit should be given MCHD for managing the patient load.”

This is not the first time concertgoers have suffered from health issues due to the heat this summer, with a similar situation occurring at an Ed Sheeran show last month. Seventeen people were hospitalized at a Sheeran concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh when the weather hit 87 degrees.

During a July concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, Jason Aldean suffered from heat stroke himself, causing the show to ultimately be canceled. “Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date,” Xfinity Theatre wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance. Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available.”

Atascocita First Responders and the @SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop! pic.twitter.com/jRXOAKojY3 — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 20, 2023

Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images