‘The Voice’: Lila Forde Has Coach Niall Horan Pleading for Another Steal

The Voice coach Niall Horan certainly wished he had another steal after hearing contestant Lila Forde perform during the latest Playoffs round. Forde delivered a soulful rendition of Bonnie Raitt and John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery.”

Forde was literally singing for her spot on the show, bringing out all the stops. Her efforts weren’t lost on Horan who sought an opportunity to add Forde to his team. The contestant is currently a part of John Legend’s team.

“Hello producers, can I have another steal please?” Horan jokingly asked. Unfortunately for Horan, he previously used his steal to add Mara Justine to his team. While the coach could only be envious of Legend, he did have some positive words to say to Forde.

“You’re incredible,” Horan said. “Your runs were so flavorful; your lower register is really nice [and] when you get up there it’s really pretty. You are one of my favorite acts I’ve seen on The Voice.”

Even Legend agreed, “This is high praise, Niall. We love to see it.” Likewise, Coach Gwen Stefani had only positive things to say. She said, “It flows through you so naturally and authentically that it’s exciting for someone like me to see a young girl that feels so authentic and pure.”

However, it didn’t matter what Horan or Stefani said as the ultimate decision boiled down to Legend. The coach had some tough decisions to make as only three contestants could make it to the live round. In particular, Forde impressed Legend with her ability to remix a classic in a fresh new way.

Legend said, “The runs you do make these classic songs sound more modern, but they don’t take you out of the spirit of the song. It’s fresh but it’s classic at the same time and I’m just thrilled to work with you.”

Ultimately, Forde was one of the contestants that Legend chose to put forward into the next round. While she won’t be joining Team Niall Horan, she will be advancing forward in the competition.

“I chose Lila because she’s been magical every single round,” Legend said. “[There’s] no one else like her in the competition. She has such confidence and presence, and that’s really rare. Lila’s future is so bright on The Voice and beyond.”

(Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)