“Somewhere Over Laredo” Gets Even Sweeter With Lainey Wilson’s Youngest Duet Partner Yet

Although becoming a top name in country music, Lainey Wilson was more than a rising star – she was an inspiration to all the girls out there who dreamed of seeing their name in lights. It was Jelly Roll who labeled her a “role model” for kids. And recently, Wilson got the chance to share a special duet with a little girl named Millie. For Millie, the memorable moment came after she performed “Somewhere Over Laredo” at her local pageant. And while hitting every note, she found herself performing alongside Wilson herself.

The original video that kicked off the viral moment came after Millie’s mother shared her performing “Somewhere Over Laredo”. The video gained nearly 14,000 likes as fans commented, “She’s so good!!! How precious!!!” Another person added, “Awwww. Great job! She needs to be cowgirl of the night.”

Although Millie was showered in praise, nothing compared to when Wilson herself commented on the video. “Superstar!!! Killled it sister.”

That comment alone was more than enough to make Millie’s entire year. But her mother had other plans when she purchased tickets to Wilson’s St. Louis show.

Lainey Wilson Shares Special Duet With Millie

Traveling to the concert, Millie made her way backstage to meet Wilson in person. And just like the original video, she was sure to come dressed in her vibrant bell-bottoms. She said, “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I get to meet the real Lainey Wilson!?”

Besides getting some quality time with Wilson, the hitmaker wanted to make her night unforgettable when she started to sing “Somewhere Over Laredo.” Although Millie was starstruck by Wilson, she found the courage to end on a high note.

Always taking time to meet even her smallest of fans, Wilson found out how important her stardom in country music was when Jelly Roll appeared as a special guest during her Whirlwind World Tour. “You are the role model us parents were praying for, to encourage these young women to be brave, be bold and share their testimony across the globe. You did that, girl.”

Moments like these prove that Wilson’s greatest hits aren’t just her songs, but the lives she inspires along the way.

