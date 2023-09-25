NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Is Back Tonight

Tonight (September 25), the famed NBC singing competition television show The Voice is back in action. So, turn your chairs around, close your eyes and ready your buzzer, because the newest season is set to start tonight.

The show’s newest season will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock. Featuring three new coaches this year, the lone holdover from Season 23 is Irish singer/songwriter Niall Horan. He will be joined by country icon Reba McEntire, soulful crooner John Legend and pop star Gwen Stefani during Season 24. Stefani, of course, is married to the show’s most famous former coach (and also the winningest), country singer Blake Shelton.

The Voice announced the show’s new season via Twitter over the summer, showing a picture of the four coaches and show host Carson Daly. “Calling all fans to the stage! #TheVoice returns with @reba, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani, and @NiallOfficial Sept 25th 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock.”

In the spring of last season, the show crowned its latest champion with singer Gina Miles taking home the No. 1 spot, beating out Grace West. Miles beat out her fellow Top 5 contestants, including Team Blake’s West and NOIVAS, sibling trio Sorelle on Chance the Rapper‘s team, and Kelly Clarkson‘s D. Smooth.

At the end of a long run of season 23 of The Voice, coach Niall Horan‘s team beat out retiring coach Blake Shelton, who exited the show after 12 years and was given a series of tributes throughout the two-hour episode.

In March, Miles first sent coaches Horan and Clarkson into a fierce battle over her during the blind auditions with her captivating rendition of Katy Perry‘s 2010 ballad, “The One That Got Away.”

Throughout the season, the 18-year-old Illinois-born and Sacramento, California-based singer has continued to stun coaches and viewers with her affecting performances, including a stirring cover of Chris Isaak‘s 1989 hit, “Wicked Game,” during the Playoffs, Kodaline’s “All I Want” during the Semi-Finals, along with Goyte‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and an earlier duet of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” among others, showing off her diverse range.

Only time will tell who will be given the crown this season as the show’s 24th edition is wide open.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC