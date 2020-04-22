SiriusXM and Goldenvoice announced today the broadcast of SiriusXM’s Stagecouch Weekend, a special broadcast taking place over the original scheduled weekend for Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival.

SiriusXM’s Stagecouch Weekend will feature exclusive, new performance sets from this year’s Stagecoach lineup and its headliners, broadcast each day from artists’ homes.

2020 ACM Awards five-time nominee Thomas Rhett headlines Friday’s broadcast, while seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood closes things out on Saturday and nine-time Country music award-winning superstar Eric Church rounds out the weekend on Sunday.

Listeners can experience Stagecouch Weekend on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) on Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26 from 12:00 pm to 5:00pm ET each day, followed by an encore broadcast each night, via satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. (Stay tuned on the @Stagecoach Instagram for more interactive Stagecouch experiences throughout the weekend, and for more information on the festival visit: https://www.stagecoachfestival.com/).

The three-day broadcast will also feature new ‘at-home’ Stagecoach performances from artists participating in this year’s festival. These artists include Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Midland, Old Dominion and more. See full artist line-up below.

“In this challenging time, we want to continue to help bring artists and fans together, just as they would at Stagecoach,” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Music Programming, SiriusXM. “With the amazing help of the many great Country music artists involved, this prestigious annual event will come to life like it never has before on The Highway.”

“Celebrating Stagecoach weekend with SiriusXM, all of our artists, partners, fans and community is something we all hold so dear to our hearts,” says Stagecoach Talent Buyer Stacy Vee. “We couldn’t let this weekend in April go by quietly, so we decided to throw a house party. I hope everyone enjoys what we have put together!”

For the past three years, SiriusXM has broadcast live from Stagecoach, the world famous outdoor, country-music festival, headlined by some of the most important names in country music.

Stagecouch on SiriusXM’s The Highway (ch. 56) is available to subscribers nationwide on most SiriusXM radios and is available to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period. For more information and to start listening, visit: siriusxm.com/streamfree.



SiriusXM’s Stagecouch Weekend Line-Up:

Ashley McBryde

Brandon Ratcliff

Carrie Underwood

Chris Lane

Dustin Lynch

Eric Church

Gabby Barrett

Hailey Whitters

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jimmie Allen

Jon Pardi

LOCASH

Midland

Mitchell Tenpenny

Morgan Wallen

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Riley Green

Tenille Townes

Thomas Rhett

