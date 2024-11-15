Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Unloads NSFW Message to Yacht Rock Documentary Director

Back in 2005, an online video series coined the term Yacht Rock. The term seemed to embrace genres like soft rock, jazz, R&B, and even disco. And on November 13th, Director Garret Price watched as his documentary Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary made its debut at the DOC NYC festival. Thrilled about the project and what they were able to accomplish on screen, the documentary featured a hilarious moment that included Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen giving his thoughts on the controversial term.

With Steely Dan behind songs like “Rikki Don’t Lose My Number” and “Peg”, Price wanted to reach out to Fagen to ask for an interview. Although the phone conversation didn’t last long, the director promised it was 100% authentic. During the phone conversation, Price took a moment to introduce himself and explain the project that surrounding Yacht Rock. But instead of saying the name, Price only said “this genre.”

Knowing exactly what Price wanted to discuss, Fagen shot back at the director, insisting, “Oh, yacht rock. Well, I tell you what. Why don’t you go f— yourself?”

Director Believed The Words From Donald Fagen Were A “Wink”

Embracing the less is more slogan, Fagen ended the conversation before Price could try and explain himself more. Although some might find Fagen’s words a little harsh, the director offered a different take. “I think it’s a wink. It’s like, ‘I get it. I understand how important this name [“yacht rock”] is to our music. But I’m gonna let you know how I feel about that.’ It’s him being him.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Price revealed that after the quick conversation, Fagen’s team reached out to the production and granted them permission to use several Steely Dan songs. Although Fagen might not be a fan of the term, others like comedian Fred Armisen loved the genre. “Yacht rock to me is a very relaxing feeling. It’s like the singers are all saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to be OK.”

While the documentary made its rounds at the film festival, Yacht Rock: The Dockumentary is expected to debut on HBO and Max on November 29th.

