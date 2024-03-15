Stephen Colbert Has Very Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the queen of inspiring outsized emotional reactions. From NFL fans who accuse her of destroying their favorite sport, to the raucous crowds at her billion-dollar “Eras” tour, few people are ambivalent toward the pop superstar.

Stephen Colbert is no exception. The talk show host says he would commit a felony at the “Karma” singer’s behest.

Taylor Swift Met Stephen Colbert’s Daughter Years Ago

Colbert’s devotion to Swift has little to do with the Midnights artist’s music. Rather, the 34-year-old pop star earned his loyalty nearly two decades ago with a simple act of kindness.

In 2008, Colbert’s then 14-year-old daughter accompanied him to the GRAMMY Awards. Swift would win her first of 14 GRAMMY Awards that night, including Album of the Year for her sophomore record Fearless. (Three of her subsequent albums have since won the same award.)

Looking to score some serious dad points, the Late Show host asked Swift if he could introduce her to his daughter.

“She turns around and goes, ‘Pretty girl!’ and comes and puts her arms around her and goes, ‘Oh you look amazing!’” Colbert said in 2022. “She just praises my daughter for how she looks for, like, 30 seconds.”

“Whatever You Want, My Queen”

Swift earned a forever fan that day. “Taylor was so nice to [my daughter] that to this day, I would murder for her if she wanted me to,” Colbert said during Wednesday’s (March 13) episode of The Late Show.

Taylor’s Dad-Daughter Effect

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd also discussed his love for Swift during the Late Show episode.

The “Anti-Hero” singer became a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs game last year after she began dating tight end Travis Kelce. Naturally, swarths of Swifties suddenly developed an interest in football. Many fathers have reported growing closer to their daughters now that their interests have collided in a major way.

These stories resonate with Rudd as both a Chiefs superfan and the father of a teenage daughter.

“You know, I see those stories about the dads and their daughters, and their interest in watching the games together,” the Ghostbusters star said. “And I get all choked up watching it.”

Featured image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS