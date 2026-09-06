Stevie Nicks’ Brother, Who Worked Behind the Scenes on Her Legendary Career, Dies at 72

Stevie Nicks is facing a major loss. Christopher Nicks, the rocker‘s younger brother, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 72.

Christoper’s daughter, Nixi Parkinson Nicks, shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding her dad’s hand.

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“Second star to the right, and straight on till morning,” she captioned the pic. “I love you, daddy. Rest easy.”

In a Facebook post, Nixi shared more information about her father’s death. She revealed that, in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, he died after a private, two-and-a-half year battle with cancer while surrounded by family.

“Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock,” Nixi wrote. “If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself.”

“I know that he has left his mark on so many people, and this will leave many more than his immediate family with a piece of them missing,” she added. “I know I speak for my dad when I say that his friends, his lost boys, meant the world to him. Rest easy, Coach. We will see you in Neverland.”

What to Know About Stevie Nicks’ Brother

Stevie’s bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, honored Christopher in an Instagram tribute.

“The passing of Chris Nicks has brought so many memories of his amazing life, much of course was shared connected to Fleetwood Mac,” he wrote. “His zest for life will be a forever beacon of inspiration!! Chris you will be missed by me and I know the family of Fleetwood Mac. Peace and love.”

Stevie has yet to publicly address her brother’s death.

Unlike his sister, Christopher opted to remain out of the spotlight for much of his life. However, according to Newsweek, he worked on merchandise operations for several of Stevie’s solo tours, and even introduced her onto the stage.

Additionally, per the outlet, Christopher appeared in Stevie’s music videos for “Talk to Me” and “I Can’t Wait,” and was credited as a songwriter on “The Nightmare.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN