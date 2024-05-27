Stevie Nicks Gives an “Iconic” Nod to Taylor Swift at California Show

Stevie Nicks has beguiled audiences for nearly 50 years now. First, the mysterious songbird found global success at the helm of folk-rock legends Fleetwood Mac. She later continued that success as a solo artist with hits like “Edge of Seventeen” and the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers-penned duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Nicks blazed a trail for the latest generation of female singer-songwriters, including—and especially—Taylor Swift. The “Gold Dust Woman” singer wrote the prologue poem for Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The “Fortnight” singer even name-dropped Nicks in the track “Clara Bow.” During a recent show, Nicks returned the favor—albeit subtly.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans Spot Stevie Nicks Sporting Taylor-Inspired Jewelery

On Thursday (May 24), Nicks took the stage at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California. The GRAMMY-winning frontwoman ran through all her classics, such as “Landslide” and “Edge of Seventeen.” And she did it all while wearing Taylor Swift merch.

Several Swifties noted Nicks was wearing a gold chain bracelet with the letters “TTPD”— an undeniable reference to The Tortured Poets Department.

“See even legends love Taylor,” one Swiftie wrote on X/Twitter.

thats so iconic wtfff — geo🤍 HEARD MAROON LIVE (@cruel_TS_summer) May 26, 2024

Since its April 19 release, every song on The Tortured Poets Department has charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, critical reception has been mixed. For one X/Twitter user, however, Nicks’ endorsement settles that score. “this offsets the critics opinions,” they wrote.

this offsets the critics opinions — folkhore 🪩🐍 (@repfolkhore) May 26, 2024

Which Taylor Swift Song Helped Stevie Grieve Her Friend’s Death?

Keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie wrote several of Fleetwood Mac’s most recognizable hits, such as “The Chain,” “Everywhere,” and “Say That You Love Me.” The British songstress died in November 2022 following a short illness at age 79. And like millions of Swifties across the world, Nicks turned to Taylor Swift in her time of grief.

[RELATED: Stevie Nicks Reacts to the Death of “My Best Friend,” Christine McVie]

In May 2023, the iconic songwriter told an Atlanta, Georgia audience that Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own Kid,” off 2022’s Midnights, summarized her feelings about losing McVie.

i'm not crying you're crying — Truffle Social (@TruffleSocial) May 23, 2023

McVie and Nicks “really weren’t phone buddies,” the frontwoman said. Still, no matter how much time passed, “Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in, and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’” Nicks said. “It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were,” she continued. “And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA