Stevie Nicks Reveals Her Very Own Barbie

This Barbie is a rockstar. Stevie Nicks has announced a Barbie made in her likeness. The world-famous doll is about to get a ’70s makeover, complete with a black, drapey outfit and a tambourine.

During a show at Madison Square Garden, Nicks brought out the Mattel-made doll. “Here it is, Stevie Barbie!” Nicks said from the stage before unveiling the first look at the doll. The toy brand seems to have taken inspiration from Nicks’ Fleetwood Mac days for the doll. According to a listing for the doll, the toy “emulates her signature spellbinding style.”

“Her ethereal dress is inspired by the legendary 1977 album Rumours and features a velvety wrap bodice with a layered skirt that drapes and swirls like smoke,” the listing continues. “As in the hit song Rhiannon, Stevie looks ready to take to the sky like a bird in flight with her flowing chiffon statement sleeves.”

Nicks seemed more than pleased with her likeness as she played with it on stage, talked for it, and made it kiss members of her band. The MSG show was a stop off on Nicks’ busy year of touring. From solo shows to joint efforts with Billy Joel, Nicks is set to be on the road well into 2024.

The legendary rocker recently announced an extension of her current tour. The new dates feature stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and continue throughout Greenville, South Carolina; Hollywood, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Omaha, Nebraska.

In addition to catching Nicks on tour, fans can revisit the magic of her catalog through the recently released box set, Complete Studio Albums & Rarities. The set covers the expanse of Nicks’ solo career from her debut, Bella Donna, to the present day with her cover of “For What It’s Worth.”

“Nicks is an artist with a sprawling history,” American Songwriter wrote in a review of the record. “From her time in Fleetwood Mac to her continued solo career, few rock stars have been so enduring. It’s high time we brought Nicks back into focus and really meditated on what made her the symbol she is today. This release provides just the outlet.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)