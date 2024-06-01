‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Takes a Big Step Into the Country Music Scene With Exciting Announcement

Throughout her time on American Idol, Mia Matthews gained a sizable fanbase due to her covering hit songs like “Those Memories Of You”, “Over You”, and “No One Needs To Know.” Even her audition caught the judges by surprise when she landed a golden ticket for “No Place That Far.” While her sister, Jacy, also landed a spot on the show, she was eliminated during Hollywood Week. But for Matthews, her stardom continued until being voted off in the Top 10. Although not winning American Idol, the singer is stepping into country music thanks to famous music festival.

Speaking with AL about her plans after American Idol, Matthews admitted to using her newfound stardom to help start her career in country music. And it appears to be working as she revealed, “I’m going to be at CMA Fest all week with different people. I can’t even really name the names. But I’m really excited.”

Mia Matthew Finds Time To Enjoy The Simple Life

Starting on June 6, Nashville will host a four-day event surrounding the heart of country music. And while excited to rub shoulders with some of the top names in the genre, Matthews also looked to hit the recording studio. She added, “I’ve been in the studio, I’ve been going up to Nashville just about every week since I’ve been back. I’ve recorded three songs. We’re hoping to put them out soon, and there’s some really cool things in the works, stuff I can’t really share quite yet, but there’s a lot of blessings and a lot of really cool experiences and opportunities that are coming my way.”

Outside of the CMA Fest and recording several songs, Matthews found time to enjoy some time off as she shared a collage of photos of herself at the lake. She captioned the post, “splishin and splashin before a busy week 😉 june jam tomorrow and CMA fest next week! wooohooooo.”

Fans filled the comment section, with one person hoping to see her in person. “We are giving a graduation gift to our 18 yr old daughter who is a true country music fan by going to Nashville next weekend during the CMA music fest! Hopefully she’ll get to see you! She’s also a big fan of American Idol!”

