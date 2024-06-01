Luke Combs Recalls Surreal GRAMMYs Performance With Tracy Chapman and What “Fast Car” Meant to Him as a Kid

Only spending a decade in country music, Luke Combs continues to prove himself to be a top name in the genre. While releasing numerous hit songs, the country star also walked away with several awards, including the Entertainer of the Year Award. Although having a great deal of accomplishments, there was one moment that reigned supreme when Combs discussed his career.

While appearing on The Dale Jr. Download, Combs opened up about his Grammy performance of “Fast Car” with icon Tracy Chapman. “That moment with Tracy is up there in my top 5 career moments without a doubt, I mean if it’s not 1 or 2. It was just like, one of the most pure musical moments that I’ve ever had in my career, and probably will ever have in my career, for sure.”

From listening to 'Fast Car' as a kid to playing it on stage with Tracy Chapman? Surreal. 💿 pic.twitter.com/19MXoa9asL — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 31, 2024

Preparing for the performance at the Grammy Awards, Combs admitted he lost it when meeting Chapman for the first time. “I fangirled for sure, asking her about how’d you make this record and why’d you decide to do this, which is awesome to get, to have know, you hardly ever get to have those conversations with people that you admire. And so that was really cool, man.”

Tracy Chapman Shares Thoughts On Duet With Luke Combs

Although their first interaction happened over a phone call, Combs still holds that moment close to his heart. “I feel like we just connected on that call. And she agreed to do it. A few weeks later, she agreed to do it. Flew out to Los Angeles on a Tuesday. Obviously, the show was on Sunday. We rehearsed for a couple of days. Just that, just to get it right, get it perfect.”

Unlike many singers and celebrities, who seek the spotlight, Chapman is the exact opposite, enjoying her privacy. But even she could not deny the powerful performance the two artists created on that stage. Releasing her own statement, Chapman praised Combs. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

