‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Drops the Puck and Hockey Fans’ Jaws With Breathtaking National Anthem Rendition

While battling her way through the American Idol, Abi Carter eventually found herself standing alongside Will Moseley as Ryan Seacrest revealed she was the next American Idol. Although crowned the winner just a few weeks ago, the singer appears focused on her career as she recently performed at the Mets game. Already releasing her new single, “This Isn’t Over”, Carter continues to capitalize on her stardom from American Idol. And it seems the singer will once again enter the world of sports as she not only dropped the ceremonial puck during the Firebird’s game but also showcased her voice by singing the National Anthem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Making the announcement a few days ago, the hockey team shared their excitement about having Carter open the game. Already proving herself on American Idol, the singer took the ice with confidence when singing one of the country’s most cherished songs. Of course, the reigning Idol champion didn’t disappoint, flaunting her powerful vocals in front of the Firebird fans.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Winner Abi Carter Debuts on the ‘Billboard’ Charts but Is Outdone by Runner-up Will Moseley]

Abi Carter Shares Inspiration Behind “This Isn’t Over”

Besides performing the National Anthem, Carter shared her entrance into the music industry with the single “This Isn’t Over.” Speaking with Heavy about her inspiration behind the song, she recalled her tough upbringing. “It was during that time that my parents separated. My mom had to start going back to school to get a degree to support all of us. I, subsequently, kind of had to leave public high school and go back into homeschooling so that I could get a job to be able to buy a car and take my siblings to and from school and extracurricular activities.”

Having the chance to release a new single during the final week of American Idol, Carter knew she wanted to share “This Isn’t Over” with the world. And other than being a talented singer, the star insisted, “I definitely see myself as a singer songwriter, an artist, and I wanted to put out something that I believed in, that I personally experienced.”

As for the finished product, Carter focused on her hard work getting to that point. “We worked so hard on it and we chose every little bit of it. And so that was really cool to be able to still be myself as an artist and put that out.”

(Featured Image via YouTube)