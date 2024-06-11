Styx & Foreigner Release Limited-Edition Joint Album in Celebration of Co-Headlining Tour

Styx and Foreigner kick off their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining tour tonight, June 11, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In celebration of the launch of the trek, the veteran rock bands are releasing a special limited-edition companion album titled, appropriately enough, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes.

The eight-track collection features live renditions of four classic songs by each band. The album will be available in two vinyl variants, one pressed on silver vinyl and the other a picture disc featuring the artwork for the tour. The LPs initially will be available exclusively at stops on the tour, starting on June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

The vinyl discs also will be sold at select retailers starting on July 12. In addition, the picture disc will be available at Foreigner’s and Styx’s websites beginning that day, while the silver-vinyl edition will be sold at Amazon. Only 1,000 copies of the picture disc and 5,000 copies of the silver-vinyl LP will be available. A 13-track CD and digital version of the album also will be released.

The LPs will feature a “Juke Box Heroes” side boasting the four Foreigner hits and a “Renegades” side with the four Styx classics. The Foreigner songs are “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “Juke Box Hero.” The Styx tunes are “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights),” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” and “Renegade.”

More About Foreigner and Styx’s 2024 Plans

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour features about 40 dates and runs through a September 20 concert in Memphis. John Waite will serve as the support act on all of the shows.

Foreigner and Styx also have other separate headlining shows on their 2024 schedule. The joint trek is part of Foreigner’s ongoing Farewell Tour, which isn’t expected to wind down until at least 2025.

Meanwhile, Foreigner will be getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland on October 19. None of the members of the band’s current touring lineup will be among the inductees.

Tickets for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour dates are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Vinyl Track List:

Juke Box Heroes Side:

“Feels Like the First Time” “Cold as Ice” “I Want to Know What Love Is” “Juke Box Hero”

Renegades Side:

“Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” “Come Sail Away” “Too Much Time on My Hands” “Renegade”

