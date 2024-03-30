Toby Keith & Luke Combs Make “Ships That Don’t Come In” One of the Heaviest Moments on HARDY’s Joe Diffie Tribute Project

HARDY released HIXTAPE VOL. 3: DIFFTAPE yesterday (March 29). The collection features some of Joe Diffie’s biggest hits covered by some of today’s brightest stars. At the same time, those current stars are able to share sonic space with Diffie’s original recordings, making the collection more than a tribute to a great country artist. It is a bridge that brings fans of today’s artists up close and personal with the ‘90s hitmaker. However, some recordings feel a little more special than others. For instance, Toby Keith and Luke Combs take on “Ships That Don’t Come In” and it’s unbelievable.

The new version of “Ships That Don’t Come in” would be a standout cut in a vacuum. Keith and Combs are both top-notch vocalists and it’s just a great country song. The lyrics tell the story of two men sitting at a bar and discussing the hardships of life. Instead of being down about being dealt less-than-winning hands, they decide to celebrate the fact that they had the chance to live a full life. They raise a toast to those who never got the chance to do so.

Toby Keith Makes “Ships That Don’t Come in” an Emotional High Point

However, we don’t live in a vacuum. We live in a world where Keith passed away earlier this year from stomach cancer. The pandemic took Diffie on March 29, 2020. So, this recording of “Ships That Don’t Come In” features two country legends who are no longer with us. Combs stands as the only living performer on the song.

As a result, hearing Keith singing the chorus—Here’s to all the soldiers / Who have ever died in vain. / The insane lock up in themselves / The homeless down on Main / To those who stand on empty shores / And spit against the wind / And those who wait forever / for ships that don’t come in.— is one of the most emotionally heavy moments in the 17-track collection.

More About “Ships That Don’t Come in”

Paul Nelson and Dave Gibson co-wrote “Ships That Don’t Come In” and Diffie released it as the second single from his 1992 album Regular Joe. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was one of many top 10 hits that Diffie notched in his all-too-short career.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI