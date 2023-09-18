Sum 41 Singer Deryck Whibley Home After Pneumonia, Heart Scare

Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley is home recovering after being rushed to the hospital on Friday (September 15) with a bout of pneumonia that could have resulted in heart failure.

“Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments,” Whibley’s wife Ariana Cooper Whibley shared in a post on Instagram on Sunday (September 17). “He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself. The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs [have] improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain.”

She added, “I can’t tell you how truly grateful we are for the community around us. We knew we had support but the outpouring of love for our family has been absolutely overwhelming and we can’t begin to say how much it has meant to us and helped us stay positive through this.”

Whibley’s wife first revealed his condition in a post on Friday and shared images of his ordeal. “Deryck and I were [supposed] to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” she wrote along with a photo of her holding Whibley’s hand in the hospital and another of him being put on a gurney from the ambulance.

“We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia,” she said. “The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

She continued, “I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see” concluded Whibley’s wife in her post. “I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

In May, Sum 41 revealed that they will disband after nearly 30 years, following the release of their forthcoming double album, Heaven :x: Hell, and one final tour together.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” said the band in a statement on social media. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The band continued, “Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell,’ along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.”

Sum 41 is set to kick off a series of three festival shows in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 20 through 22, with an additional date in Paris, France on November 24.

Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns