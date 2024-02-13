Survey Reveals Who Fans Most Want To See at The Sphere: Dead & Company Comes in Dead Last Amid Announcement

A new survey has asked 3,000 Americans who they want to see take over a residency at The Sphere next, and some of the answers may be surprising. However, some answers make perfect sense, and are getting us in the mindset of what it would be like to see these amazing artists at the one-of-a-kind Sphere. Here are the top artists fans in the U.S. would want to see hold a residency at the Las Vegas venue.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is one of those artists who makes perfect sense for The Sphere, and she came in at number one on the Most Hoped For list. She’s already done a residency in Las Vegas, so she’s a seasoned professional there. Additionally, she’s known for her theatrical stage shows and amazing performances. Remember her 2017 Coachella set and how she utilized the numerous screens in her show? Imagine her with free reign of the biggest LED screen in the world.

2. Beyoncé

Here’s another powerful woman who knows how to put on a show. To bring up Coachella again, Beyoncé’s 2018 performance basically altered American culture. She most likely wasn’t the first artist to utilize a drumline, but the way she put the marching band to work in her show inspired many artists after that. Possibly even Usher at the Super Bowl this year. Additionally, her Renaissance World Tour has brought in millions of dollars and expertly showcased Beyoncé’s artistry. A residency in Las Vegas would be a walk in the park for a megastar like her.

[RELATED: U2 Sphere Residency – Final Dates Announced + How to Buy Tickets]

3. Coldplay

Coldplay came in third on the list, and there’s definitely something to be said for a Coldplay residency in a place like The Sphere. Las Vegas is begging for Coldplay, and the band could really show off their imagery and theatrics in a place like that. They’re already known for big, high energy shows, and taking that exuberance and putting it in The Sphere would be a complete immersive experience for fans.

4. Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney is a legend and a classic performer, so he seems a bit at odds with a state-of-the-art venue like The Sphere. However, McCartney has proven he’s no stranger to new technology, as he and Ringo Starr utilized AI to create the last Beatles song last year. The immersive environment of The Sphere could be used to McCartney’s advantage, displaying old photos and videos from his early days, or crafting creative backdrops to match the tone of his music.

What about Dead and Company?

The Grateful Dead tribute band, Dead and Company, has been announced for a residency following Phish. Yet, fans didn’t seem too thrilled at the prospect of the band inhabiting The Sphere. They came in at number nine on the list of most wanted acts, which seems worrying when considering future ticket sales. However, at least they made the list at all.

Other artists fans want to see include The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and KISS.

Featured Images by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella