Wynonna Judd Shares Perfect 4-Word Reaction While Watching Reba McEntire’s National Anthem Performance

Sunday’s Super Bowl was a huge event for countless sports fans across the country. Millions of people tuned in to see if the Kansas City Chiefs could win two Lombardi Trophies in a row. At the same time, country fans who tuned in were excited to see Reba McEntire take the field to sing the national anthem. Wynonna Judd was among those who were glued to the TV.

McEntire’s moving national anthem performance moved countless fans and Judd was not immune. The “No One Else on Earth” singer took to social media to praise her fellow country star after the performance. She shared a photo of herself standing in front of her television with her hands raised like she was catching the Holy Spirit during a Sunday morning sermon. She added the caption, “Well done my sister,” to the image.

Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd Enter an Elite Club

Judd and McEntire share more in common than being powerhouse vocalists and country music royalty. Both are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Judd was inducted in 2022, eleven years after McEntire received the honor in 2011. Additionally, Judd appeared on The Voice as a Mega Mentor during McEntire’s first year as a coach.

Now, both artists share the honor of performing at the Super Bowl. The Judds—Wynonna and Namoi—performed during the halftime show at the Big Game in 1994. They did so alongside other country music heavy-hitters like Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and Clint Black. The finale of that show also included the stars’ family members as well as Charlie Daniels and Stevie Wonder.

McEntire on Singing at the Super Bowl

Last week, McEntire attended Apple Music’s pre-Super Bowl press conference. While there, she shared her feelings about performing at the Big Game. “It means a lot to me,” she said. “I am honored beyond words to be chosen to sing [the national anthem]. It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans and people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace,” she added.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images