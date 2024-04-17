SZA, The Killers Headline Sudden Little Thrills Fest: How To Get Tickets

Pittsburgh’s Sudden Little Thrills finally dropped the full lineup for the inaugural music festival! This year’s headliners will include The Killers, Melanie Martinez, SZA, and Wiz Khalifa, who happens to be from Pittsburgh. The additional lineup for the fest will include big names like St. Vincent, Ethel Cain, Yung Gravy, The Driver Era, Girl Talk, Crowded House, and many more! This is going to be a killer fest, and we’ll help you score tickets before they’re gone.

Sudden Little Thrills Fest 2024 will kick off on Saturday, September 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Hazelwood Green with The Killers and Melanie Martinez headlining. The two-day weekend fest will end on Sunday, September 8 with SZA and Wiz Khalifa headlining.

The main way to score tickets to Sudden Little Thrills is through the festival’s website. The official presale event will start tomorrow, April 18, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am ET. This might be your best bet for getting the lowest possible price on your festival passes. General admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes will be available for single days and the full weekend.

Public on-sale will start on April 18 at 11:00 am ET when the presale event ends. Tickets will likely sell out during the official presale event, so your best bet at that point will be to find passes on Stubhub.

Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform because they usually have passes available for sold-out festivals. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate. It’s worth at least taking a look!

You won’t want to get FOMO over this lineup. Get your tickets to Sudden Little Thrills Fest ASAP!

Saturday, September 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Hazelwood Green – The Killers, Melanie Martinez, and More

Sunday, September 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Hazelwood Green – SZA, Wiz Khalifa, and More

Photo by Marcelo Hernandez

