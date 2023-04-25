Taylor Swift Continues Performing After Suffering Hand Injury

Even after cutting her hand, which was visibly bleeding, during a performance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (April 22), Taylor Swift continued performing her three-hour set.

Videos by American Songwriter

In posts shared by fans, a noticeable gash was visible near and around Swift’s wrist and appeared to be bleeding. If she was in pain, Swift never showed it, and the concert went on.

As the show continued, Swift could be seen with a bandage wrapped around her wrist and palm, which began to slip off her hand as she was playing guitar and went through multiple costume changes throughout the show.

no but wtf happened to her hand ????? the cut is so deep and from both sides!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B9iQlby6ai — Taylor Throwbacks | fan page (@ThrowbackTaylor) April 24, 2023

Despite her injury, fans were treated to the 44-song set list on her Eras Tour, which covers all 10 of her albums. Swift opened the show with “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” off her 2019 album Lover, and closed on Midnights track “Karma.”

Swift’s set also included “Today Was a Fairytale,” “Shake It Off” “Champagne Problems,” “You Belong With Me,” “Lavender Haze,” “Anti-Hero,” and dozens more.

“Just got to play three insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had,” said Swift on social media, sharing three photos featuring three different, sparkling outfits she wore during the show. “Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”

Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally… pic.twitter.com/j3MK7twzdc — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 24, 2023

Swift added, “P.S. for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change [and] braced my fall with my palm. It was all very mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood.”

Prior to her Houston shows, Swift also made an undisclosed donation to the Houston Food Bank on Friday (April 21). Her connection to the city runs deep since her mother Andrea Swift was raised in Houston and attended the University of Houston.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, will run through August 9 with support from HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobee, and more on select dates.

Photo: Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management