Dolly Parton Pens a Children’s Book About Her Furry Friend, “Billy The Kid Makes It Big” 

Country music legend Dolly Parton appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, April 25, to announce the release of her new children’s book, “Billy The Kid Makes It Big.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker turned world-renowned philanthropist live-streamed in from Nashville to speak with GMA’s Michael Strahan and brought along her furry friend, Billy. Alongside Parton sat her manager’s bulldog in a fire truck red bandana, one that matches her southern-inspired ensemble.

Parton explained that she met Billy the bulldog when he was just a puppy and that they have been inseparable ever since. To honor their companionship, the singer-songwriter penned a children’s book about Billy “making it big” in music city.

“I thought, ‘I need to write a story about Billy The Kid making it big in Nashville,'” said Parton with excitement. “It’s a cute little story about confidence and about bullying—all that sort of thing. About dreams and keeping on with your dreams. It’s a sweet little book,” she added.

.@DollyParton talks about new children’s book, "Billy the Kid Makes It Big," which was inspired by her manager's French bulldog! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/hz3ZLDqWwp — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2023

The eye-catching cover features a cartoon sketch of Billy playing the guitar. Parton jokingly confessed that she reads the hardcover book to Billy “all the time.”

The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer mentioned that she wants young readers to recognize their self-worth and pursue what they love. She also touched on the importance of inclusivity and accepting others from different walks of life.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Reveals Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and More Will Appear on Her Rock Album]

“I want to instill confidence in them. It’s good to go after your dreams,” said Parton. “It’s really about accepting people as they are. Other people who are different than you, or other puppies in this case. Just keep on with your dreams, until you see them come true…because they can if you work hard. Billy The Kid here proved that. Anyway, it’s just a fun little read.”

Although the book was made for children ages four to seven, she believes everyone can enjoy it. Strahan continued to mention the influence Parton has on children today. Most recently, a video went viral of a six-year-old girl from Tennessee that dressed up as the country icon for her school’s book character day.

"I try to instill not only in kids, but people who don't have the confidence. I just hope that they can find confidence within themselves to reach out and reach for their dreams." — @dollyparton ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWgCY7RGmP — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2023

The little girl resembled the cartoon character of the singer in “My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton.” She sported a curly blonde wig, a glitzy gown and topped the look with a toy acoustic guitar. The children’s book conveys Parton’s life story. Parton was flattered by the costume but wished kids like herself could find confidence in their skin.

“I try to instill not only in kids but people who don’t have confidence,” she pointed out. “I just hope that they can find confidence within themselves to reach out and reach for their dreams.”

The children’s book is far from the only excitement in the “9 to 5” singer’s life, as she is set to co-host the 2023 ACM Awards with country sensation Garth Brooks on May 11. She previously stepped in as host alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett in 2022.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting 2023 ACM Awards]

“I love Garth. We have known each other for many years. We’ve been backstage on shows together. He’s never hosted a show,” she explained. “I have been hosting shows off and on through the years. This was a big deal for me to get to work with Garth. So, we’re looking forward to it,”

Parton will debut the first single from her forthcoming rock album during the highly anticipated show. The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will air on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic