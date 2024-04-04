Pedro The Lion Announce 2024 Tour & New Album

Indie rock band Pedro The Lion recently announced their third reunion album Santa Cruz, out this June. Along with the album announcement (and a single from the upcoming album titled “Modesto”), the band has also announced that they will be touring the US and Canada this year. Coming along for the ride as special guests are Squirrel Flower, Flock Of Dimes, and Danielle Durack.

The Pedro The Lion 2024 Tour will start on June 16 in Boise, Idaho at Visual Arts Collective with support from Squirrel Flower. The tour will close on July 26 in Seattle, Washington at Neumos with support from Danielle Durack.

There is currently an artist presale event going on over at the band’s website. Ticketmaster is also hosting a few presale events as well, mainly for the venues.

Public on-sale will begin on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out during the presale events, try out Stubhub. We like to recommend Stubhub for tours like this one that are expected to sell out, as the platform often has after-sale tickets available. It’s worth checking out just in case.

Get your tickets to see Pedro The Lion live before tour dates sell out!

June 16 – Boise, ID – Visual Arts Collective (with Squirrel Flower)

June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge (with Squirrel Flower)

June 19 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater (with Squirrel Flower)

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (with Squirrel Flower)

June 23 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon (with Squirrel Flower)

June 24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall (with Squirrel Flower)

June 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi (with Squirrel Flower)

June 27 – Detroit, MI – El Club (with Squirrel Flower)

June 28 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall (with Squirrel Flower)

June 30 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom (with Squirrel Flower)

July 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 03 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 06 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 07 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 08 – Nashville, TN – Basement East (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 09 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 11 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 14 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (with Flock Of Dimes)

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom (with Danielle Durack)

July 18 – San Diego, CA – Music Box (with Danielle Durack)

July 19 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room (with Danielle Durack)

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room (with Danielle Durack)

July 22 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall (with Danielle Durack)

July 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel (with Danielle Durack)

July 25 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (with Danielle Durack)

July 26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos (with Danielle Durack)

