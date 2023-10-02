Taylor Swift Was on Another NFL Broadcast — So Was a Shot of “Cornelia St.” Sign

Recently, Taylor Swift has made waves — and headlines — at Kansas City Chiefs games. Observers have seen Swift cheering on her rumored new beau Travis Kelce and hanging with his mom. Her fans, the NFL, and even condiment giant Heinz have taken notice. Now, it seems that the folks at NBC have taken note of Swift’s presence and her fans’ newfound interest in the NFL.

As a result, someone behind the scenes of last night’s NFL broadcast added a shot of the Cornelia St. sign for the Swifties. For those who aren’t familiar with Swift’s discography, it was an odd shot of a lone street sign. For those in the know, though, it came as a shock.

Taylor is stressed out 🥺 pic.twitter.com/caWWZEA31e — Jane (@notItalianfood) October 2, 2023

Swift included the song “Cornelia Street” on her 2019 album, Lover. Many fans rank the track as one of Swift’s saddest to date. The assumption is that the song is about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. The couple were together for six years before breaking up earlier this year.

The song features lyrics like: And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again. / That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend. I’d never walk Cornelia Street again. Grab a box of tissues and check out the song here.

Currently, the rumor mill has linked the “Anti-Hero” singer to Kelce and the world is watching their relationship blossom. It would seem that Swift’s heart is finally on the mend. So, some could see NBC showing a glimpse of the Cornelia Street sign as something that could open old wounds. As a result, they took to social media to share their shock and displeasure.

One fan tweeted, “That dissolve transition to the Cornelia St. sign is VILE.” Others agreed. Another fan tweet-shouted about the short look at the street sign. “BRO WHY DID THEY JUST SHOW CORNELIA ST????!? READ THE ROOM,” they wrote.

A calmer Swiftie summed up what many were thinking when they wrote that the look at the sign, “wasn’t the Easter egg they thought it was.”

