Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce Relationship

While Taylor Swift traveled the world for her Eras Tour, dominated the box office, and received Time’s Person of the Year, it seemed that all people wanted to talk about was her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Although rumors followed the pair wherever they ventured off, not much was known about their relationship status. There were countless rumors and discussions about their budding romance, but both Kelce and Swift remained silent on the matter, seeming to focus only on their time with each other. Well, it appears that silence has broken thanks to Swift sitting down for her first interview in nearly four years.

Discussing a plethora of topics with Time, who crowned her 2023’s Person of the Year, Swift didn’t shy away from her love life. Since she first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium, Swifties and NFL fans have wondered about their status. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs love the romance as Kelce appeared to play better whenever she attended. But according to the singer, their relationship started way before the camera started filming her at the games.

Breaking down the timeline, Swift admitted that Kelce made the first move when speaking about her on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. Finding the moment “adorable”, the icon said, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

For those who believed they witnessed their first date when she visited Arrowhead Stadium, Swift admitted, “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

No stranger to the spotlight, Swift seemed somewhat perplexed when it came to attending Kelce’s games and how the camera always found her. Given the amount of screen time she receives during a game, the singer explained how it is all the NFL. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Although aware of the criticism she receives for taking over the NFL, Swift remains focused only on her relationship with Kelce and wants nothing more than to support him. “We’re just proud of each other.” As for her thoughts on football, the singer praised the game, admitting, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

