Taylor Swift Introduced Paul McCartney to Travis Kelce’s Dad in Super Bowl Family Suite

A meeting of two generations of pop superstars took place at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, as Taylor Swift was captured by a photographer hanging out with Paul McCartney. In one pic, which has been posted by various media outlets, Swift is seen introducing the Beatles legend to Ed Kelce, father of Taylor’s boyfriend, star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The meeting took place in the Kelce family suite, and McCartney’s wife, Nancy Shevell also appears in the pic. Throughout the Super Bowl, Swift was seen enjoying the game with various members of the Kelce family, as well as with some of her famous pals, including actress Blake Lively, singer Lana Del Rey, and rapper Ice Spice.

The Super Bowl was held at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Swift and McCartney Once Interviewed Each Other for ‘Rolling Stone’

Swift and McCartney previously crossed paths in 2020, when they interviewed each other for a Rolling Stone magazine “Musicians on Musicians” piece. During the conversation, the two stars shared their admiration for each other, swapped stories, and discussed some of their own songs.

They also talked about a party both had attended where they each played some tunes, as well as a number of other celebrities who were there.

McCartney’s Song Inspired by Swift

Meanwhile, McCartney revealed in a 2018 BBC interview that Swift inspired his then-new song “Who Cares,” which appeared on his 2018 album Egypt Station.

“I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it’s sort of a sisterly thing,” McCartney explained. “And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?’ Then I say, ‘Who cares about the idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Well… I do.’”

Taylor Swift’s 2024 Tour Plans

Swift headed back to the U.S. to attend the Super Bowl after playing a four-show stand in Tokyo as part of her The Eras Tour. Next up for Swift, she’s head Down Under for multiple-night engagements in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, starting in Melbourne this Friday, February 16.

The 2024 Eras Tour also will see Swift visiting Singapore, Europe, and Canda. Check out her full schedule at TaylorSwift.com.

Tickets for Swift’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

McCartney wrapped his latest tour with series of shows in Brazil in November and December 2023. He hasn’t announced any shows yet in 2024.

