Alice Cooper Shares New Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Alice Cooper is ready to rock across North America in the spring of 2022.

The artist has added a number of new dates to his already busy schedule next year.

Cooper shared on Twitter that he’s set to hit the road, starting in January and extending through April.

The 73-year-old Detroit-born shock rocker wrote,, “Alice Cooper is hitting the road with some Detroit muscle this Spring! Joining Alice on select dates will be special guest @Buckcherry with @ace_frehley opening other shows. http://AliceCooper.com/tour VIP Pre-Sale Tue. 12/7. Tickets on sale Fri. 12/10″

Fans can purchase tickets here.

Previously, Cooper had announced a number of dates in winter and summer, but now the Spring dates are confirmed, spanning from March into April. See a full and complete list of the frontman’s tour dates below.

Alice Cooper is hitting the road with some Detroit muscle this Spring! Joining Alice on select dates will be special guest @Buckcherry with @ace_frehley opening other shows.



🎫 https://t.co/7CGJIDCKQ6



VIP Pre-Sale Tue. 12/7

Tickets on sale Fri. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/cEofXcj52T — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) December 6, 2021

American Songwriter talked with Cooper earlier this year upon the release of his latest Audible Project. The legendary musician shared a road story of hanging out with Jimi Hendrix in his hotel room.

Cooper said of their hang-out: “Well, there was one moment where we were sitting there in a Holiday Inn, his band and my band, and they had just done a show and they invited us over to the hotel and we’re sitting there and he hands me a funny-looking little cigarette. And he says, “Here, try this man!” And so, of course, I took my first hit of marijuana.

“And we’re sitting [Laughs]—it’s the old-time Holiday Inn, right? So, he puts a quarter in the machine that makes the bed vibrate. We’re sitting there and he goes, “We’re in a spaceship, man!” And I went, “We are? Okay!” Jimi and I got along really well. He introduced us to Shep, our manager. And Jimi did play a pretty good part in Alice Cooper getting to where we were.”

Earlier this year, Cooper released his latest LP, Detroit Stories. For that release, he shared where his legendary stage persona came from.

Cooper explained: “I just kind of looked at it and said, ‘What’s missing in rock ‘n’ roll?’ And, to me, what was missing was a villain. We had all these heroes, rock ‘n’ roll heroes. All these Peter Pans and no villain, no Captain Hook. And I just went, ‘Well, I would gladly take that part.’ We were just naturally theatrical anyway. So, when you put that idea about horror, comedy, and hard rock in one place, it created Alice Cooper. I said I just can’t be a lead singer. I’ve got to be a character. So, I created this character named Alice Cooper, and even to this day, Alice is my favorite rock star. I mean, I talk about him in the third-person all the time.”

Alice Cooper’s 2022 Tour Dates with Buckcherry:



01/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

01/29 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

01/31 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

02/03 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

02/04 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

02/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

02/07 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/09 – 02/14 @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

03/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino *

03/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

03/22 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03/23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

03/25 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

03/26 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

03/27 – Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre

03/29 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

03/30 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

03/31 – Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

04/02 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

04/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

04/04 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

04/06 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

04/07 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

04/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

04/10 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place

04/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium

04/14 – Calgary, AB @ Winsport Arena

04/15 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center

04/16 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall

04/22 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort ^

04/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

* = no Buckcherry

^ = with Ace Frehley, no Buckcherry

Alice Cooper Photo by Kyler Clark