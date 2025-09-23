Tears for Fears to Release Expanded Reissue of ‘Songs from the Big Chair’ Celebrating the Hit Album’s 40th Anniversary

Tears for Fears pretty much ruled the music world for a time in 1985 thanks to their hit album Songs from the Big Chair. Now, the British New Wave duo is set to celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary with series of special reissues.

The 40th anniversary editions of the album will be released on November 14. The reissues, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available in multiple formats and configurations. They include a three-CD set, a limited-edition two-LP colored-vinyl collection, a limited-edition picture disc, a limited-edition single LP pressed on Coke-bottle vinyl, and via digital formats.

First released in February 1985, Songs from the Big Chair was Tears for Fears’ commercial breakthrough in the U.S. It featured the chart-topping singles “Shout” and “Everybody Want to Rule the World,” as well as the No. 3 hit “Head over Heels.” The album itself topped the Billboard 200 for five non-consecutive weeks in the summer of 1985, and went on to be certified five-times platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 5 million copies in the U.S.

The deluxe three-CD reissue features a total of 45 tracks. It includes the original eight-song album, as well as a variety of B-sides, rare tunes, edited and remixed versions of Songs from the Big Chair’s tracks, and an interview with the band’s Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith.

The two-LP set is pressed on red translucent vinyl, and features the original unused artwork for the album’s cover. It features the original album, plus eight bonus tracks. Most of the extra tracks have never been available on vinyl before. Some of the bonus recordings aren’t featured on the deluxe three-CD set.

More About Tears for Fears and Songs from the Big Chair

Songs from the Big Chair was Tears for Fears’ second album. The duo already had enjoyed success in their U.K. homeland with their 1983 debut album, The Hurting. The Hurting featured three songs that broke into the Top-Five of the U.K. singles chart: “Mad World” (No. 3), “Change” (No. 4), and “Pale Shelter” (No. 5).

Songs from the Big Chair found Orzabal and Smith exploring a poppier, more commercial-friendly sound. “Everybody Want to Rule the World” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 1985. “Shout” topped the chart for three weeks that August. In addition to “Head over Heels,” the album also featured “Mothers Talk,” a remix of which reached No. 27 on the Hot 100 in 1986.

Songs from the Big Chair is by far Tears for Fears best-selling album.

A video clip promoting the reissue featuring Smith and Orzabal has been posted on Tears for Fears’ social media pages.

“Hey, it’s Curt and Roland from Tears for Fears,” Orzabal says.

Smith adds, “And we released Songs from the Big Chair 40 years ago, in 1985.”

Roland concludes, “Thank you all for still listening and celebrating with us after all this time.”

Tears for Fears’ 2025 Performance Plans

Tears for Fears are about to kick off the first of a pair of three-show Las Vegas engagements at the BleuLive Theater at the Fontainebleu resort and casino.

The concerts are scheduled for September 24, 26, and 27, and October 22, 24, and 25.

Songs from the Big Chair 40th Anniversary Edition Three-CD Track List

Disc One: Original Album & B-Sides

“Shout” “The Working Hour” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” “Mothers Talk” “I Believe” “Broken” “Head over Heels” “Listen” “The Big Chair” (B-side to “Shout”) “Empire Building” (B-side to Mothers Talk) “The Marauders” (B-side to “The Way You Are”) “Broken Revisited (Bonus track on the limited-edition of Songs from the Big Chair) “The Conflict (B-side to “Change”) “The Working Hour” (Piano Version) “Pharaohs 3:41 (B-side to Everybody Wants To Rule The World “When In Love with a Blind Man 2:23 (B-side to Head Over Heels “Sea Song” (B-side to “I Believe [A Soulful Re-Recording]” in the U.K. and to the re-recorded version of “Mothers Talk” in the U.S.)

Disc Two: Edited Songs from the Big Chair

“The Way You Are” “Mothers Talk” (Short Version) “Shout” (Alternative Version) “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Single Version) “Head over Heels” (Dave Bascombe 7” N.Mix) “I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording)” “Everybody Wants to Run the World” “The Way You Are” (Edit) “Mothers Talk” (U.S. Remix) “Shout” (U.S. Single Edit) “Everybody Wants to Run the World” (Running Version) “Head Over Heels” (Hughes 7” Edit) “Mothers Talk” (Video Version) “Shout” (7” Edit) “Listen” (Clean Intro) Interview with Curt & Roland

Disc Three: Remixed Songs from the Big Chair

“The Way You Are” (Extended) “Mothers Talk” (Long Version) “Shout” (U.K. Version/Extended Version) “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Extended Version) “Broken/Head over Heels/Broken” (Preacher Mix) “Mothers Talk” (“Beat of the Drum” Mix) “Shout” (Extended) “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Urban Mix) “Mothers Talk” (Alternate U.S. Remix) “Shout” (U.S. Dub Version) “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Instrumental) “Shout” (Acapella)

Songs from the Big Chair 40th Anniversary Edition Two-LP Track List

Side One

“Shout” “The Working Hour” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” “Mothers Talk”

Side Two

“I Believe” “Broken” “Head over Heels” “Listen”

Side Three

Shout” (Alternative Mix)* The Working Hour” (Piano Version)* Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Alternative Single Version)* Mothers Talk” (Early Mix)*

Side Four

I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording)” Broken” (Demo)* “Head over Heels” (Hughes 7” Edit) “Listen” (Clean Intro)*

* = First time on vinyl.

