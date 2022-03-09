Tenacious D Announces Additional 2022 Tour Dates

Buckle up, folks, Tenacious D announced more dates for their 2022 North American Tour. The humor-rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass extended the dates as a belated celebration of the 20th anniversary of the duo’s dynamic, self-titled debut, which came out in September 2001.

Although Tenacious D was not initially taken seriously, it was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) by the end of 2005. Humor conquers all, folks.

With its Led Zeppelin “inspired” guitar riffs, “Tribute” is probably the duo’s most memorable single, The song opens with a “Stairway to Heaven” lick as the duo attempts to pen “the greatest song in the world” to avoid having their souls snatched by a demon.

“Play the best song in the world Or I’ll eat your soul,” they sing in the first verse.

“Tribute” became the duo’s most successful single, despite not charting in the US. The single was very popular abroad, becoming certified gold in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Late last year, the band released a “Super Power Party Pack” edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.

DJ Douggpound will be featured on all of the fall shows listed below, who is best known as the editor for Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Tickets go on sale for the added dates on Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour Dates:

06/16/22: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival SOLD OUT

06/17/22: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater ~ SOLD OUT

06/19/22: Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square ~ SOLD OUT

06/21/22: Seattle, WA – TBA ~

06/22/22: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

06/24/22: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater ~

06/26/22: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~

9/9/22: Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10/22: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11/22: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center #

9/13/22: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14/22: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16/22: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

9/18/22: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19/22: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Festival Field #

9/20/22: Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22/22: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

~ with special guest Puddles Pity Party

# with special guest Dj Douggpound

Watch the duo’s best-known single, “Tribute,” below.

Photo by Taylor Stephens.