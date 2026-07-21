“That Life Gotten a Hold of Me”: Country Star Returns After Taking Time off for Himself and Family

Back in 2014, Jake Worthington took a chance and auditioned for The Voice. Little did he know at the time – that audition would carry him through the entire competition, landing him in the finale. Although Worthington left the competition as the runner-up, he has continued to expand on that moment. And over the last decade, the singer signed with Big Loud Texas, released two studio albums, and hit the road with countless shows. After years of traveling and performing, Worthington decided to take some time off. But it didn’t last long.

In May, Worthington announced that he was taking a break from the spotlight to focus on himself and his family. Releasing a statement, he wrote, “I live a life as my heroes did, but that life gotten a hold of me. I love my family, my friends, and my fans too much to let it take over me. I need to take some time to work on myself for my wife and my daughter. I promise I will come back even better. God bless country music.”

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With the support of fans, Worthington returned home. Although not knowing exactly how long the singer would need, it took about eight weeks before Worthington made a different announcement. This time – he was hitting the road.

[RELATED: Country Music Hitmaker Announces Temporary Hiatus, Vows To “Come Back Even Better”]

Jake Worthington Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support

Posting another message on Instagram, Worthington was all smiles as he offered the double thumbs up. If that wasn’t enough, he attached a video that showed him relaxing in an airport. He wasn’t alone. The video also included an airport robot trying to do some basic cleaning while Worthington worked on his phone.

Thanking fans for their support over the last few months, Worthington wrote in the caption, “Hey yall, just want to thank yall for the opportunity and time given, along with all the love and support. To my family, friends, fans and work peers thank you. We’re hitting the pavement, Sure Footed.”

Looking at his current schedule, Worthington has numerous shows scheduled throughout the rest of 2026. On July 30, he will perform at the Summit Arena at the Monument alongside Luke Bryan. From there, he will travel the United States before ending in Waco, Texas, on December 5, at The Backyard Bar Stage & Grille.

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)