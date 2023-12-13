Jennifer Hudson Shows off Pearl Necklace She and Ariana Grande Were Gifted by Mariah Carey: “This Is a Season Full of Surprises, Y’all”

Just by herself, Jennifer Hudson is a powerhouse singer. But that isn’t all – her talent transcends singing to acting as well. Throughout her mesmerizing career, Hudson became the second African-American woman to receive an EGOT. That is a person who received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. While the singer once stood as a finalist on American Idol, she recently took the stage with the iconic Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. And thanks to The Jennifer Hudson Show, we have all the details.

On Friday, the trio descended on Madison Square to spread a little Christmas cheer. Hosting her final Merry Christmas One and All! Show, Carey welcomed both Grande and Hudson to the stage to sing their version of “Oh Santa!”. It marked the first time the trio got together since they filmed the music video back in 2010. It’s safe to say – there were some emotions.

While discussing her time with Grande and Carey, Hudson revealed, “Miss Mariah Carey, she’s always coming up with big great ideas. And she came up with the idea that her Christmas angels, which is Ariana Grande and myself, be a surprise for her Madison Square Garden performance.” She added, “Nobody knew we were coming. It was so fun, it was like a reunion for all of us… It felt like being with family. It felt like Christmas!”

Hudson Reveals Christmas Gift Mariah Carry Gave Her

Besides getting the opportunity to sing alongside Carey, Hudson also admitted to receiving a gift from the singer. She recalled the moment the crowd saw them. “The crowd, when I say they went crazy — I’m still getting tags on Instagram from that performance.”

Exactly what did Carey gift the singers? Hudson displayed a stunning pearl necklace. Other than performing together, Carey also took time to be a guest on Hudson’s show. During their talk, the pair discussed their favorite Christmas songs like Nat King Cole’s” The Christmas Song.” Carey’s own “All I Want For Christmas” dominates the season each year. It currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The singer originally released it back in 1994.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)