Olivia Rodrigo Ends Madison Square Garden Concert With Special Performance Featuring Jewel

While getting her start in the entertainment industry thanks to shows like Disney’s Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo didn’t stop there. While thankful for her time on television and the opportunities given to her by Disney, the singer eventually left the screen for the recording studio. Since 2021, the star released two studio albums, with her last, Guts, hitting shelves in September 2023. With the album gaining massive success, Rodrigo kicked off her Guts World Tour. And with her finishing her last performance at Madison Square Garden, the singer made sure it was memorable.

For four nights, Rodrigo called Madison Square Garden home. With the venue being a historic place for singers, Rodrigo wanted to make her last concert there a memorable one. Not only because it was Madison Square Garden, but because it was her final show in North America before heading overseas. And to the excitement of fans, Rodrigo decided to welcome Jewel to the stage to help her sing the 1995 hit song “You Were Meant For Me.”

Olivia Rodrigo e a cantora Jewel se apresentando hoje na #GUTSWorldTourNewYork.



Detailing how much Jewel meant to her growing up, Rodrigo shared some memories of her past. “She is such an incredible songwriter. When I first started writing my songs, I would listen to her album Pieces of You before I went to bed. She’s incredible and it’s such an honor that she’s here with me tonight.”

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Stage With Several Artists During Guts World Tour

Always willing to share the stage with fellow artists, Jewel wasn’t the only one to perform with Rodrigo. Throughout her tour, the singer collaborated with singers like Noah Kahan and Sheryl Crow.

As mentioned above, Rodrigo is preparing to take her tour overseas as she will perform in Dublin on April 30. The tour will continue to run until June 22 when the singer stops in Lisbon, Portugal. She will then jet back to the United States for yet another performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 19. With Rodrigo touring and rubbing shoulders with stars like Crow, it appears her stardom is only growing.

